Kerala Assembly polls: BJP alleges candidate attacked by CPI(M) workers

The BJP on Friday alleged
that its candidate Anoop Antony, contesting the April 6 state Assembly polls from Ambalappuzha constituency, was attacked by some CPI(M) workers, a charge dismissed by the Left party.
The party alleged that the incident occurred when Antony was engaged in election campaign at Mullackal area in the city in the evening.
Antony has been admitted to the General Hospital, Alappuzha, they said.
The CPI(M) rejected the charge, saying none of its party workers are involved in such incidents.
Police said the bonnet of Antony's car was hit by some unidentified persons and he was not physically assaulted.
The incident occurred after CPI(M) workers left the place after organising a protest against the alleged trespassing of famous Punnapra Vayalar Smriti mandapam by a group of people under the leadership of BJP's Alappuzha Assembly candidate in the afternoon today, police said.
The memorial at Valiya Chudukadu here was built in memory of Communists killed during their movement against the 'misrule' of Sir C P Ramaswami Iyer, the prime minister of erstwhile Princely state of Travancore in 1946.
Condemning the 'attack', the BJP workers blocked roads in the area and demanded that the culprits be arrested.
The CPI(M) alleged that the BJP workers were deliberately trying to create trouble during the election campaign in the district.
