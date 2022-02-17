JUST IN
Punjab CM Channi calls Bhagwant Mann 'drunkard and illiterate person'
Business Standard

Blow to Congress ahead of Punjab polls as 3 councillors, others join AAP

ANI 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

As part of a big blow to Congress days ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, many leaders of the party's Amritsar unit joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday.

As many as three Congress councillors left the Congress party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which includes Priyanka Sharma, Mandeep Ahuja, Gurjeet Kaur in the presence of party leader Manish Sisodia.

Notably, Mayor of Amritsar, Karamjit Singh Rintu, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party yesterday.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 17 2022. 10:13 IST

