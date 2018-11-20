Assembly polls 2018: Chhattisgarh voter turnout 3% lower than 2013

-
ALSO READ
FB, Twitter join hands with EC to keep check on fake news during polls
Mizoram fully prepared for Nov 28 Assembly polls: Chief Electoral Officer
Over 100,000 duplicate entries detected in Jaipur's electoral list: EC
Telangana polls not with four states if preparedness unsatisfactory: CEC
CEC Rawat-led team to visit Telangana today to review poll preparedness
-
A total of 74.17 per cent of the over 1.85 crore electors cast their votes in the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, which is less by nearly three per cent as compared to the last elections, the Election Commission said Tuesday.
In the second phase of polling held Tuesday in 72 assembly seats, the voter turnout was recorded at 71.93 per cent till 6 PM.
The first phase the poll percentage was 76.42.
Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha told a press conference here that while the overall voting percentage in 2013 elections was 77.42, it has recorded at 74.17 per cent Tuesday.
Since final figures are still awaited, the actual voter turnout could be more.
Sinha said Tuesday's elections were peaceful and incident-free as elaborate security arrangements were made.
He added that a number of old voters, including those over 100 years of age, also exercised their franchise and the Commission had made arrangements for them.
A total of 13 cases were reported where people had boycott polls over a variety of reasons including jobs, road construction and removal of encroachments.
The Commission notified that 19,336 polling stations, a total of 25,640 ballot units, 19,336 control units, and 19,336 paper trail machines were being used in second phase of Chhattisgarh polls.
Only 47 ballot units, 37 control units and 131 paper trail machines needed replacement during the polls.
Given sufficient reserves available, these replacements were handled swiftly by the local polling personnel, the EC said.
Voters above 100 years of age used their voting rights in Balodabazar, Lundra, including a 113-year-old woman in Chirmiri and a 100 year-old couple in Jashpur, the poll panel said.
Two voters clicked the picture of EVM and paper trail machine while casting their votes which went viral on social media. An FIR has been registered against them for the charge of violation of secrecy of voting.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU