CM Mamata Banerjee files nomination for Bhabanipur assembly by-poll

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday filed her nomination papers for the September 30 Bhabanipur assembly by-poll.
The TMC supremo will be pitted against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and Left Front's Srijib Biswas.
The result will be declared on October 3.
Banerjee, who lost the election in Nandigram, has to win this by-poll to retain the chief minister's post.
Banerjee is a resident of Bhabanipur and had won the seat twice in 2011 and 2016.
She had contested from Nandigram in the April-May assembly poll this year against BJP leader and her former protege Suvendu Adhikari and lost.
After her defeat in Nandigram, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, state cabinet minister and TMC MLA from Bhabanipur, vacated the seat to facilitate her return to the assembly from there.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU