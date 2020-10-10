Congress arrays Sonia, Manmohan, Rahul, Priyanka for Bihar battle

-
The Congress has prepared a list of 30 star campaigners ahead of the first phase of Bihar elections scheduled on October 28, which includes party chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha.
According to party sources, the Congress has shared the list with the Election Commission of India.
Others on the list are senior Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shaktisinh Gohil, Shakeel Ahmed, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, apart from Congress Chief Ministers like Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Captain Amarinder Singh, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, Raj Babbar, Pramod Tiwari, Sachin Pilot, Madan Mohan Jha, and Tariq Anwar.
Former Governor Nikhil Kumar, Sadanand Singh, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Kirti Azad, Sanjay Nirupam, Udit Raj, Imran Pratapgarhi, Prem Chand Mishra, Anil Sharma, Ajay Kapoor, and Virender Singh Rathore are also on the list.
The Congress, as part of the Grand Alliance along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left, will contest 70 seats in the 243-member Assembly.
In the first phase, the Congress will contest 21 seats.
The Bihar elections are scheduled to be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10 and results out the same day.
