Congress has mixed youth with experience for Kerala polls: Rahul Gandhi

leader on Tuesday said that the party has injected a lot of young people in Kerala while also retaining the old guards.

"We have mixed youth with experience. We have made a revolution - maintained our experienced people and injected lots of young people into this system. MLAs who get elected from United Democratic Front (UDF) will have a different mindset, energy, different set of ideas," Gandhi said while addressing an election rally in Kottayam.

"That is what we want to do with Kerala. We do want to build our organisation at your expense. We want to break the line between our organisation and the people of Kerala. We want your voice to come into our system," he added.

The Wayanad MP has been campaigning extensively in Kerala ahead of the state assembly polls set to commence on April 6.

Earlier on Monday, the Wayanad MP had launched a power-packed rally in Kochi, from scathing attacks on the Centre over demonetisation, economic slowdown and unemployment, to demonstrating martial art moves. In an earlier rally, he had also taken a dip in the sea with fishermen in Kollam.

Congress is contesting 91 seats in the Assembly polls. The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)