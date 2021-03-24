Congress has mixed youth with experience for Kerala polls: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Kerala today for Assembly elections campaign
Kerala CM, 6 CPI(M) ministers in fray; FM Thomas Isaac denied poll ticket
Kerala Assembly polls: 2,138 nominations filed for 140 constituencies
Kerala assembly polls: 27.4 million voters to decide fate of 957 candidates
Kerala Assembly polls: BJP alleges candidate attacked by CPI(M) workers
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the party has injected a lot of young people in Kerala while also retaining the old guards.
"We have mixed youth with experience. We have made a Congress revolution - maintained our experienced people and injected lots of young people into this system. MLAs who get elected from United Democratic Front (UDF) will have a different mindset, energy, different set of ideas," Gandhi said while addressing an election rally in Kottayam.
"That is what we want to do with Kerala. We do want to build our organisation at your expense. We want to break the line between our organisation and the people of Kerala. We want your voice to come into our system," he added.
The Congress Wayanad MP has been campaigning extensively in Kerala ahead of the state assembly polls set to commence on April 6.
Earlier on Monday, the Wayanad MP had launched a power-packed rally in Kochi, from scathing attacks on the Centre over demonetisation, economic slowdown and unemployment, to demonstrating martial art moves. In an earlier rally, he had also taken a dip in the sea with fishermen in Kollam.
Congress is contesting 91 seats in the Assembly polls. The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU