Kerala assembly polls: 27.4 million voters to decide fate of 957 candidates

-
ALSO READ
Kerala Assembly polls: 2,138 nominations filed for 140 constituencies
Kerala CM, 6 CPI(M) ministers in fray; FM Thomas Isaac denied poll ticket
Kerala Assembly polls: BJP alleges candidate attacked by CPI(M) workers
Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Kerala today for Assembly elections campaign
Kerala: Congress-led UDF releases manifesto, promises 500,000 homes to poor
-
At the end of the last date of withdrawal of nominations, Kerala now has a total of 957 candidates whose fate will be decided by 2,74,46,039 electorate on April 6 when the 140-member Assembly goes to the polls.
In Kerala, while the fight is between the traditional rival fronts -- the present ruling CPI-M led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front, also in the running is the BJP -led National Democratic Alliance.
In the outgoing Assembly, the Left in 2016 had won 91 seats and secured 43.48 per cent while the UDF had 47 seats with 38.81 per cent votes while the BJP had just one seat and secured 14.96 per cent votes.
One seat was won by P.C. George whose party does not belong to any political front.
While the Left led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is trying to create electoral history by becoming the first sitting government to retain office, the Congress-led UDF is trying to wrest power and the BJP's priority is to retain the lone seat that they won last time, though they claim that they would better their performance this time.
While Vijayan expects the results of the local body polls, held in December 2020, will repeat itself when it managed to retain the edge that they had in the 2015 local body polls, the UDF is expecting a repeat of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when it won 19 out of the 20 seats.
--IANS
sg/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU