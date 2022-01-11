Congress leader Imran Masood likely to join SP ahead of UP Assembly polls

Ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, former MLA and leader Imran Masood is likely to join the (SP).

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Masood said, "The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule of assembly polls. If we observe the current political circumstances of Uttar Pradesh, there is a direct fight between BJP and SP. So, I had a discussion with my supporters and we have decided to support Akhilesh ji."

"I want a government who works in favour of youths, farmers, and women in the state," the former MLA said.

Citing the reason to leave Congress, he said, "Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have given me respect but in the current political scenario, the party does not have any vote share in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh ji can bring development to the state."

The speculations of Masood joining SP surfaced months ago.

Earlier in October 2021, he said the party is not capable of fighting alone against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it should form an alliance with (SP) for the upcoming elections.

"First, we have to think are we capable of fighting alone against BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the answer is 'no'. Then, definitely, we should ally with the to defeat BJP. Honestly, if we have to fight in Uttar Pradesh then we have to fight together," he had said.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)