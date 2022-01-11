Congress leader Imran Masood likely to join SP ahead of UP Assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
Mission UP in mind, SP holds cycle yatras; Akhilesh says will win 400 seats
BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sets off buzz
UP BJP chief meets Mulayam Singh, enquires about his well-being
I-T raid at Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Jainendra Yadav's premises
Had invited Mulayam to condolence meeting for Kalyan Singh: UP BJP chief
-
Ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, former MLA and Congress leader Imran Masood is likely to join the Samajwadi Party (SP).
Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Masood said, "The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule of assembly polls. If we observe the current political circumstances of Uttar Pradesh, there is a direct fight between BJP and SP. So, I had a discussion with my supporters and we have decided to support Akhilesh ji."
"I want a government who works in favour of youths, farmers, and women in the state," the former MLA said.
Citing the reason to leave Congress, he said, "Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have given me respect but in the current political scenario, the party does not have any vote share in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh ji can bring development to the state."
The speculations of Masood joining SP surfaced months ago.
Earlier in October 2021, he said the party is not capable of fighting alone against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it should form an alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming elections.
"First, we have to think are we capable of fighting alone against BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the answer is 'no'. Then, definitely, we should ally with the Samajwadi Party to defeat BJP. Honestly, if we have to fight in Uttar Pradesh then we have to fight together," he had said.
Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU