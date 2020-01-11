Delhi Assembly polls: AAP launches campaign song 'Lage Raho Kejriwal'

leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday launched party's campaign song "Lage Raho Kejriwal" for the February 8 Assembly election in the city.

Launched in the presence of other senior party leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Atishi and Pankaj Gupta, the song speaks about the Delhi Chief Minister's doggedness in making the lives of Delhi's people easy.

The 2.52-minute song by Vishal Dadlani, was on the lines of party's slogan for the elections: "Acche Beete Paanch Saal - Lage Raho Kejriwal".

Sisodia said the song is the "voice of the people".

The party is gearing up for the 70-seat assembly elections on February 8.