Disallow Stalin, 4 others of DMK from contesting TN Assembly polls: AIADMK

The ruling AIADMK on Monday urged
the Chief Electoral Officer to 'cancel' the candidature of DMK president M K Stalin and four others of his party for the April 6 Assembly polls, alleging 'distribution of cash' to voters.
Associates of Stalin, who is contesting from Kolathur constituency here have been 'distributing a sum of Rs 5,000 to voters,' party's joint secretary of the advocate's wing, R M Babu Murugavel alleged in a petition to the CEO, Tamil Nadu, Satyabrata Sahoo.
Women self-help groups were 'paid' Rs 10,000 each to act, canvass and cast votes in Stalin's favour and voters were remitted Rs 5,000 through mobile payments app 'G-Pay,' he alleged.
It was 'shocking' that despite repeated complaints from the AIADMK and others persons in the constituency no effort was taken by officials to stop distribution of cash for votes, the AIADMK functionary alleged in the petition.
DMK nominee Stalin was involved in 'corrupt' practices which called for his 'disqualification' from contesting polls, he claimed.
"Hence the Election Commission should cancel the candidature of MK Stalin under the plenary powers of the Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution and the Representation of People Act."
Making similar allegations against DMK nominees Udhayanidhi Stalin (Chepauk-Triplicane), E V Velu (Tiruvannamalai), K N Nehru (Tiruchirappalli West), and Duraimurugan (Katpadi), the AIADMK wanted all their candidatures to be 'cancelled.
