HC rejects Malik's plea seeking release from jail to cast vote in RS polls

-
ALSO READ
SC agrees to list for hearing Nawab Malik's plea seeking release
Bombay HC to hear Nawab Malik's plea challenging arrest tomorrow
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik admitted to JJ hospital in Mumbai
MVA allies throw weight behind Nawab Malik over his questioning by ED
ED seeks 14-day custody of NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case
-
The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's petition seeking release from jail here to enable him to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, polling for which is underway.
Malik had sought that he be either released from custody on a bond or be permitted to go with a police escort to the Vidhan Bhavan for voting.
A single bench presided over by Justice P D Naik said that although Malik had avoided the use of the word 'bail' the tenor of his plea was that of seeking bail and therefore, he must file an appeal challenging the special court that denied him temporary bail on Thursday.
The high court said it didn't wish to set a wrong precedent by entertaining Malik's plea, and permitted the minister's counsel Amit Desai to amend the plea and seek appropriate relief.
Malik had mentioned his plea seeking urgent hearing in the HC after a special court rejected on Thursday his plea seeking that he either be released on temporary bail for a day or that he be permitted to go with an escort to cast his vote.
He then moved the high court seeking he either be released on a bond or surety just for casting his vote, or he be accompanied by a police escort.
On Friday, Desai said that Malik was giving up his prayer for even the surety or bond and just pressing for escort to exercise his "constitutional right" and uphold "democratic principles."
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed Malik's plea saying it was not maintainable.
Justice Naik said, "From the tenor of the petition, the minister is here is for releasing him from prison. A bond can only be a bail bond under section 439 of the CrPC."
"He should have moved an application before an appropriate court," HC said.
Voting for six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra began at 9 am at the state legislature complex. In this election, every vote is crucial for the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), of which the NCP is a constituent, to get the Sena's second candidate- Sanjay Pawar- elected.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor