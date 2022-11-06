J P Nadda releases party manifesto for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls o

president J P Nadda on Sunday released the party's manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

The party had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto.

The is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh.

for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)