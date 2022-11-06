J P Nadda releases party manifesto for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls o

-
ALSO READ
J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes
Nadda to visit Himachal today to grease the wheels of upcoming poll
Himachal Assembly polls: J P Nadda to release BJP's manifesto on Friday
BJP President J P Nadda to meet senior party leaders in Gujarat today
BJP chief J P Nadda on 2-day Gujarat visit from today to meet local leaders
-
BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday released the party's manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.
The party had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto.
The BJP is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh.
Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .