Maha asks SC to recall direction on re-notifying OBC seats in local polls

-
ALSO READ
Decision on OBC quota in local governing bodies in a week: Uddhav Thackeray
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Covid LIVE: Maharashtra reports 26,538 new cases: Omicron tally at 797
Medical admission: HC asks Centre to make known stand on OBC quota
-
The Maharashtra government has moved the Supreme Court seeking recall of its order directing the State Election Commission (SEC) to renotify 27 per cent seats reserved for OBCs in the local body polls, as general category seats.
A bench, headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, agreed to examine the plea on Wednesday this week. Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, representing the state government, asked the bench to hear the state government's application for recall of the court's order.
On December 15, the Supreme Court ordered the SEC and the state government to convert 27 per cent seats in zila parishads and panchayat samitis reserved for OBC into general category, and issue fresh notification. On December 6, the Supreme Court stayed the Maharashtra government decision to grant 27 per cent reservation for the OBC, which was brought by an ordinance, in the local body elections until further orders.
A batch of pleas had been filed in the top court challenging the state government's ordinance to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBCs.
A bench headed by Justice Khanwilkar had directed the SEC to renotify the OBC seats as general category, so that polls for those seats can take place as per law along with elections for remaining 73 per cent and the results for both polls can be declared simultaneously.
On December 6, the top court had observed that 27 per cent OBC reservation could not be implemented without setting up a commission and also without collating data for inadequacy of representation in local government.
"Without setting up the Commission and collating contemporaneous empirical data to ascertain the extent of reservation required to be provided local body-wise, it is not open for the State Election Commission to provide reservation for OBC category despite the statutory provision in that regard," it said in its order.
--IANS
ss/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor