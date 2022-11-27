MCD polls: Nadda urges people to vote for BJP in Delhi's Wazirpur

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to meet BJP corporators of Hyderabad municipal corporation today
AAP plans month-long campaign to highlight MCD's 'failures' under BJP
With eyes on southern states, BJP to hold national executive in Hyderabad
Nadda may get extension as BJP looks for continuity till next LS polls
BJP pushes MBBS in Hindi; Madhya Pradesh Congress questions timing of move
-
BJP chief J P Nadda went door to door in Delhi's Wazirpur on Sunday, seeking votes for his party's candidates in the upcoming municipal elections.
As part of the BJP's mega campaign, Nadda interacted with locals and handed out copies of the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto).
He was accompanied by BJP MP Harsh Vardhan and other party leaders.
In the evening, Nadda will take part in the door-to-door campaign in south Delhi's Badarpur area.
The BJP plans to reach out to voters across the 250 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards. It has deployed around 100 of its big guns, including several Union ministers, chief ministers of party-ruled states and senior office-bearers for the task.
Various party leaders including Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also joined the 12-hour campaign, which began at 8 am.
The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .