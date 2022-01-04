Northeast will become major driver of India's growth: PM Modi in Manipur

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Northeastern states will become major drivers of India's growth in the upcoming years with Manipur as the main source of the country's growth trajectory.
While addressing the inauguration programme of developmental projects here, PM Modi said as Manipur will be completing 50 years of statehood on January 21, the state "will become the main source of India's growth trajectory and will stretch its potential to other parts of India via enhanced road connectivity and infrastructure projects."
Adding that the Northeast is all set to become the "new gate of development" for the country, PM Modi said, "The Northeast, where Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's army hoisted the flag for the first time calling it the gateway to India's independence, is now becoming the gateway to fulfil the dreams of New India."
PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects here today.
PM Modi inaugurated 13 Projects worth over Rs 1,850 crores and laid the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore; spanning across sectors such as Road Infrastructure, Drinking Water Supply, Health, Urban Development, IT and more.
He also laid the foundation stone of construction of five National Highway Projects to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1,700 crore, with a cumulative length of more than 110 km.
