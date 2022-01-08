People will again bless BJP in five state polls, says Nadda

-
BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday expressed confidence that his party will emerge victorious in the assembly polls in five states with a big majority, soon after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule.
People will again bless the BJP, which will return to power with big majority and take development works to new heights, he said.
The BJP is in power in four of the five poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- while it is fighting in an alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh and an Akali faction to take on its rivals, including the ruling Congress, in Punjab.
Welcoming the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission, Nadda urged BJP workers to participate in this grand festival of democracy with their full strength while adhering to Covid-related and other guidelines laid down by the election body.
BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said the party will contest these polls in five states with all its might and energy, and form governments with a big majority.
The elections will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, and the counting will take place on March 10.
"We call upon all BJP karyakartas to ensure the party's victory in all these states while following all Covid protocols," the BJP said in a tweet.
