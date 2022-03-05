Polling begins for 22 seats in second phase of Manipur assembly elections

-
Polling for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am on Saturday in 22 constituencies across six districts, an official said.
A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam, he said.
All arrangements are in place to hold voting in 1,247 polling stations adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal had said on Friday.
The electoral fate of 92 candidates will be decided on Saturday, including 12 from the BJP, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each).
Polling will continue till 4 pm.
