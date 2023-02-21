Polling postponed in Sohiong, Meghalaya after UDP candidate's death

LATEST NEWS
Tripura polls: EVMs, Ballot Boxes kept under strict security arrangements
Polling for Sohiong Assembly constituency of Meghalaya in the Feb 27 state elections has been postponed following demise of state's former Home minister and UDP candidate from the seat, HDR Lyngdoh

Photo: Twitter

Polling for Sohiong Assembly constituency of Meghalaya in the February 27 state elections has been postponed following the demise of the state's former Home minister and United Democratic Party candidate from the seat, HDR Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh passed away on Monday after collapsing during a campaign event.

Polling will now be conducted in 59 out of 60 constituencies in the wake of the former Home minister's demise.

FR Kharkongor, the chief electoral officer of Meghalaya, told ANI that the Election Commission will announce the poll date for Sohiong constituency later.

"Now the election will be held in 59 out of 60 constituencies on February 27," Kharkongor said.

The votes will be counted on March 2 along with those of Nagaland and Tripura.

Meanwhile, in a bid to help senior citizens and the differently abled exercise their franchise, the EC on February 15 introduced the facility of voting through the postal ballot.

As per the option exercised under Form 12 D, district teams were deployed to arrange home voting for senior citizens above 80 years of age and people with disabilities through postal ballots.

EC teams undertook arduous treks to reach the most far-flung areas of East Khasi Hills District to ensure no voter is left behind. Absentee voters cast their vote through postal ballots.

"Citizens speak 'Cheers to Indian Democracy. Mei, 87 has cast her vote. Her house became a mini polling station. Five personnel came along to ensure that it's is free and fair polling. Well done EC. Mom casting her vote Congratulations on the initiative," tweeted Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya mentioning the reaction of the daughter of an octogenarian woman.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 21:18 IST

