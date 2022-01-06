Positive changes in UP just 'trailer', real film after polls: Gadkari

-
The positive changes witnessed in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government in the last five years were just "trailer" and the real film of making the state prosperous will start after the assembly polls, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
Taking an apparent dig at rivals Congress and Samajwadi Party, Gadkari said the state doesn't have a government of "mother-son or father-son."
He said the BJP government runs on the theme of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".
Invoking Mahatma Gandhi he said, "Ram Rajya" could be established only by uprooting casteism and communalism besides giving work to all unemployed.
The Union Road Transport and Highway minister was addressing a rally after laying a foundation of 6-lane bridge over river Ganga to be built at a cost of Rs 1,785 crore
It includes the 132-km long 'Ram Gaman Marg' project from Ayodhya to Chitrakoot.
Stating that he comes from a family of farmers, Gadkari said the peasants of the country are also providing energy.
He said earlier out of urea given in agriculture land only 30 per cent used to go to crops while 70 per cent were wasted.
"In view of this nano urea has been discovered. It's 500 ml is equivalent to 50 kg of urea," he said, adding it would be sprinkled in the field through drones.
Through this 70 per cent of urea would go to crops and only 30 per cent would be wasted, he stressed.
The minister further said newer technologies are being explored to facilitate the export of Agri produce from Uttar Pradesh and for this, an arrangement would be made to keep Agri produce fresh for a year.
