Puducherry: Rs 2 cr worth gold ornaments seized by election dept officials

-
ALSO READ
Odisha seeks Rs 1,100 cr assistance from govt for damage caused by floods
Govt to increase budget for MSMEs next year: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha CM announces free treatment to people injured in petrol pump fire
Ramco Cements' new grinding unit in Odisha goes starts operation
Science-related ministries earmarked over Rs 15,000 cr in Budget 2021-22
-
Gold ornaments worth Rs two
crore have been seized from a vehicle by election department officials at the border village of Gorimedu here, a senior official said.
The vehicle, coming from neighouring Tamil Nadu, was intercepted by the flying squad of the election department on Friday night and checks revealed it to be carrying the ornaments without proper documents, Chief Electoral Officer Shurbir Singh told PTI.
The same day, Rs 50 lakh cash was seized from a vehicle in Karaikal and 3,700 litres of rectified spirit worth Rs 17 lakh, in Puducherry, he said
The vehiclehas been impounded and a probe was on, he said.
The seizures were effected in the run up to the assembly polls, to be held on April 6.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU