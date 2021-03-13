JUST IN
Puducherry: Rs 2 cr worth gold ornaments seized by election dept officials

Gold ornaments worth Rs 2 crore have been seized from a vehicle by election department officials at the border village of Gorimedu here

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Election Commission of India. Photo: Shutterstock

Gold ornaments worth Rs two

crore have been seized from a vehicle by election department officials at the border village of Gorimedu here, a senior official said.

The vehicle, coming from neighouring Tamil Nadu, was intercepted by the flying squad of the election department on Friday night and checks revealed it to be carrying the ornaments without proper documents, Chief Electoral Officer Shurbir Singh told PTI.

The same day, Rs 50 lakh cash was seized from a vehicle in Karaikal and 3,700 litres of rectified spirit worth Rs 17 lakh, in Puducherry, he said


The vehiclehas been impounded and a probe was on, he said.

The seizures were effected in the run up to the assembly polls, to be held on April 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 13 2021. 21:42 IST

