Puducherry: Ruckus at Congress meeting after party leader raised DMK flag

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry polls: AINR Congress, BJP-AIADMK combine ink seat-sharing pact
Not a starry moment for Narayanasamy
BJP's Kushbu Sundar seeks to be more than a crowd-puller in Tamil Nadu
AIADMK no longer Jayalalithaa's party, turned into PM Modi's slave: Owaisi
BJP to conduct extensive in-depth survey in Puduchery ahead of elections
-
Additional security forces were deployed outside the Congress office in Puducherry after ruckus took place during the Congress's Election Committee meeting on Sunday.
The scuffle started after Congress leader MP Venkatesan waved a DMK flag in the meeting. Members entered into verbal arguments and started getting physical by pulling and pushing one another. Former chief minister V Narayanasamy was also present at the meeting.
Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.
The Congress has entered into an alliance with the DMK, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). According to their seat-sharing agreement, Congress will contest from 15 seats and the DMK from 13 in 30-member Puducherry Assembly. The CPI and the VCK will field their candidates on one seat each.
As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15th legislative Assembly of Puducherry.
The Congress-led government in the Union Territory fell before completing its five-year term under the Chief Minister V Narayansamy. Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress eight seats, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU