BSP supremo Mayawati to address public meet in Punjab on February 8

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo will address a public meeting in Nawanshahr on February 8 ahead of the assembly polls, a party leader said on Friday.

BSP's President Jasveer Garhi also said that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) - alliance will form the next government in with a clear majority.

"The Congress will be wiped out in the state. The BSP-SAD alliance would free Punjab from the misrule of the Congress party with a victory in the February 20 assembly elections," Garhi said.

is fighting on 20 seats in the 117-member assembly and the SAD has fielded its candidates on the remaining seats.

Garhi said Punjab has a special place in Mayawati's heart and that founder, late Kanshi Ram, also belonged to Punjab.

"The Congress is in a state of worry over the decision of BSP to field candidates on 20 assembly seats," he said in a statement.

He alleged that Congress government has failed on all fronts.

He also said that people of Punjab are eagerly awaiting the polls to end Congress' misrule in the state.

"The welfare of the people has been neglected due to the discord between the Congress leaders," he claimed.

He said that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is repeatedly visiting Doaba, which is a sign of his nervousness.

Punjab's Doaba region has a sizable population of the Scheduled Castes community.

