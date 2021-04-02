Rahul slams IT raids on Stalin's son-in-law, says BJP facing defeat in TN

Congress leader on Friday slammed the income tax department searches at the residence son-in-law of DMK chief and said the BJP is facing defeat in assembly polls and "raiding the opposition" is its "coping mechanism".

"Raiding the opposition is BJP's coping mechanism when facing electoral defeat," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Congress is contesting the as part of the DMK-led alliance.

The income tax department conducted searches at the DMK chief MK Stalin's son-in-law's houses in Chennai four days ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Of the eight places where searches commenced this morning, four in Chennai are linked to Stalin's daughter Senthamarai and son-in-law Sabareesan.

Income tax officials said the searches started on Friday morning at Stalin's daughter's houses in Teynampet and Neelangarai.

Apart from Sabareesan's residence, several other places connected to him are also being searched.

