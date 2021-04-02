Raiding opposition is BJP's tool when facing electoral defeat: Rahul Gandhi

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said raiding the opposition is the BJP's "coping mechanism" when it is facing defeat in elections.
The Congress' ally DMK condemned the Central government for alleged searches by income tax officials in the residence of party chief M K Stalin's daughter Senthamarai in Chennai and claimed it has a 'political objective'.
However, income tax officials neither confirmed nor denied the searches.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Raiding the opposition is the BJP's coping mechanism when facing electoral defeat."
DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan said when parties were on the verge of completing the campaign and looked forward to the day of polling, the income tax searches in the residence of Senthamarai was done with a 'political objective.'
"The DMK is not a party that can be scared by such searches," Duraimurugan said adding the party had already faced similar instances and it would not be deterred.
