Poll results in 4 states to decide course of national politics: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on
Thursday said the results of Assembly polls in four states, specially Assam and West Bengal, will decide the next course of national politics.
Talking to reporters here, Raut said the BJP is in power in Assam, but the Congress has put up a tough fight.
In West Bengal, even though the BJP has put all its might to defeat (Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress head) Mamata Banerjee, she has fought like a tigress and is "sure to emerge the winner", he claimed.
"We can also gauge the mood in Kerala and Tamil Nadu," the Rajya Sabha member said.
Banerjee on Wednesday wrote a letter to non-BJP leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, saying time has come for a "united and effective" struggle against the BJP's alleged attacks on democracy and the Constitution, and that opposition leaders should try present a "credible alternative" to the people of the country.
When asked about the letter, Raut said, "The results of polls in four states, specially Assam and West Bengal, will decide the next course of national politics. After the elections, the nature of alliances will be discussed and a clarity will be there."
Even Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has received a letter from her, he said.
Raut also said the "ongoing Mahabharat" in West Bengal is more fierce than the real Mahabharat.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the battle of Mahabharat was won in 21 days and we will fight the war against coronavirus in 18 days and win. But, we haven't," the Sena's chief spokesperson said.
Raut said the entire country is watching the West Bengal polls and people of that are also intelligent.
"No doubt the battle is tough, but Mamata Banerjee will win," he claimed.
Raut also said the "attack" on democracy in the country is not new.
"Whenever there is an attack, people and opposition parties have fought back. This is the strength of our democracy," he said.
On differences among political parties in Maharashtra over the need for a fresh lockdown in the state, as it has seen a huge surge in coronavirus cases, Raut said there should be no politics over the fight against COVID-19.
"Whatever steps will be taken, will be in the interest of the state and its people," he said.
