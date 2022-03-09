Raising questions on EVM is anti-democratic: BJP hits out at Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
BJP commences preparations for upcoming municipal, assembly polls
'Catch them young' strategy of the Congress to counter RSS-BJP
BJP to contest all 117 seats in Punjab, says state chief Ashwani Sharma
BJP demands probe into recruitments during Cong rule in Rajasthan
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
-
Hitting out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP said that raising questions on EVM is anti-democratic.
The saffron party also said that the BJP did not question EVMs after the defeat in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and other states.
SP chief Yadav has alleged malpractices before counting and said that a truck carrying EVMs had been intercepted by party workers in Varanasi while two other trucks managed to speed away.
BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh tweeted, "The very reaction by dynasts @yadavakhilesh & Jayant Choudhary to exit polls by accusing @ECISVEEP of EVM malpractices shows how separated they are from the real world. The sense of entitlement due to dynastic politics gives them the arrogance and anti democratic attitude."
Party national general secretary C.T. Ravi without naming anyone tweeted, "Poor EVMs, they have to bear the brunt of Dynasts."
BJP national secretary and party in-charge of Gorakhpur region Arvind Menon said that Akhilesh raising questions on EVMs is anti-democratic.
"In a democracy, the people's decision is paramount and it should be accepted with an open mind and introspection. Akhilesh Yadav ji raising questions on EVMs is not only ridiculous but also anti-democratic. Did BJP question EVMs after defeat in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan etc.?," Menon tweeted in Hindi.
Taking a dig at SP chief Yadav, Union Minister Anurag Thakur had said, "Wait for March 10... Akhilesh (Yadav) has started saying that EVMs are unfaithful even before the results are announced."
"The BJP will retain power in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority due to the new 'MY' (Modi-Yogi) factor," Thakur had said.
Akhilesh Yadav had further said that the exit polls were done in a particular manner to create a perception that the BJP is winning so that they can indulge in malpractices during counting.
--IANS
ssb/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU