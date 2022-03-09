Raising questions on EVM is anti-democratic: BJP hits out at Akhilesh Yadav

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the said that raising questions on EVM is anti-democratic.

The saffron party also said that the did not question after the defeat in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and other states.

SP chief Yadav has alleged malpractices before counting and said that a truck carrying had been intercepted by party workers in Varanasi while two other trucks managed to speed away.

national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh tweeted, "The very reaction by dynasts @yadavakhilesh & Jayant Choudhary to exit polls by accusing @ECISVEEP of EVM malpractices shows how separated they are from the real world. The sense of entitlement due to dynastic politics gives them the arrogance and anti democratic attitude."

Party national general secretary C.T. Ravi without naming anyone tweeted, "Poor EVMs, they have to bear the brunt of Dynasts."

BJP national secretary and party in-charge of Gorakhpur region Arvind Menon said that Akhilesh raising questions on is anti-democratic.

"In a democracy, the people's decision is paramount and it should be accepted with an open mind and introspection. ji raising questions on EVMs is not only ridiculous but also anti-democratic. Did BJP question EVMs after defeat in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan etc.?," Menon tweeted in Hindi.

Taking a dig at SP chief Yadav, Union Minister Anurag Thakur had said, "Wait for March 10... Akhilesh (Yadav) has started saying that EVMs are unfaithful even before the results are announced."

"The BJP will retain power in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority due to the new 'MY' (Modi-Yogi) factor," Thakur had said.

had further said that the exit polls were done in a particular manner to create a perception that the BJP is winning so that they can indulge in malpractices during counting.

