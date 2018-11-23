Rajasthan polls: BJP expels 11 leaders for contesting against candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday expelled 11 rebel leaders from the primary membership of the party for six years.

The action has been taken against these leaders for contesting against the official party candidates in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.

Two leaders each have been expelled from Churu, Jaipur and Pali districts of the state. Whereas one leader each from Sri Ganganagar, Alwar, Bikaner, Banswara and Dungarpur has been expelled for fighting against party's official candidate.

After the announcement of the candidate list, many leaders have shifted camps.



Read our full coverage on Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

On November 18, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sitting MLA from Ramgarh constituency Gyandev Ahuja had resigned from the party and later announced to contest as an independent candidate after the party declined to give him ticket.

Last Wednesday, former legislator Habibur Rahaman Ashrafi Lamba joined the party. Rahman had tendered his resignation on November 12 to state chief Madan Lal Saini after he found his name was missing from the party's first list.

Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7, and results will be declared on December 11.