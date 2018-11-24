UP CM Adityanath to hold multiple public rallies today in poll-bound MP

With Assembly elections just around the corner in Madhya Pradesh, electioneering has reached its peak in the state.

In an attempt to garner support for the candidates belonging to his political party- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday will address scores of rallies in the state's Janpad Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain regions.

The assembly elections in will be held for 230 seats on November 28. The result will be declared on December 11.



With just a few days left for the polls, the state has been witnessing high-octane campaigning by political parties. Several prominent leaders including, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, president Rahul Gandhi, and many others have been holding several rallies in the state.

The elections in the state are being seen as a major political battle between senior leader Arun Yadav and incumbent Chief Minister as they will face off each other in Budhni.