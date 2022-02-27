UP polls 5th phase: PM Modi pleaded voters to exercise their franchise

Prime Minister on Sunday appealed to voters to exercise their franchise.

In a tweet on fifth phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today is fifth phase of festival of democracy in Uttar Pradesh. I request all the voters to exercise their franchise and cast their valuable vote."

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Today is the fifth phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. My request to all the voters of this phase is to vote in large numbers and choose a strong government, who will ensure the development of the state as well as the security of the people of the state."

Appealing to people to vote with full enthusiasm, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The fifth phase of voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is being held today. In appeal all the voters who are voting today to vote with full enthusiasm. I especially urge the youth and women that they must participate in this festival of democracy."

BJP chief J.P. Nadda has appealed voters in the 61 Assembly constituencies to exercise their franchise to form a strong government in Uttar Pradesh. Nadda also appealed to the first time voters to come forward to strengthen democracy.

Fifth phase polling is underway in 61 Assembly constituencies spread in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

ssb/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)