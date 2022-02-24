UP polls: Voters have blessed BJP in first four phases, says PM Modi

Prime Minister on Thursday said voters have blessed the BJP in the first four phases of Assembly elections and the opposition math on division of votes has gone wrong.

He said February 24 holds special importance for him as the PM Kisan Yojna was launched three years back this day. "Also I had become the MLA for the first time on this day 20 years ago," he said.

The prime minister was addressing an election rally for Amethi and its neighbouring Sultanpur districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)