SP has maximum candidates with criminal record in fifth phase: ADR

As Uttar Pradesh elections move further, it is the Samajwadi Party which leads the race with maximum number of candidates with criminal background in the fifth phase.
As per the analysis data released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), nearly 42 out of 59 candidates of SP have a criminal record.
The Apna Dal has fielded seven candidates out of which four have criminal record while 25 candidates out of 52 fielded by BJP have a similar record. The BSP has 23 criminal candidates and the Congress has a similar number. Ten out of 52 candidates put up by AAP in this phase also have a criminal history.
Among the major parties, 29 out of 59 candidates analysed from SP, 2 out of 7 candidates analysed from Apna Dal, 22 out of 52 candidates analysed from BJP, 17 out of 61 candidates from BSP, 17 out of 61 candidates analysed from Congress and 7 out of 52 candidates from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
Twelve candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 12 candidates 1 candidate has declared case related to rape (IPC Section-376).
Eight candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves and 31 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).
On the basis of the number of criminal candidates, 39 of the 61 constituencies in the fifth phase have been declared as Red Alert constituencies.
--IANS
amita/skp/
