Violence in Assam's Karimganj after EVM found in BJP candidate's car

Karimganj district of Assam on Thursday night after a mob spotted a candidate's vehicle being used to take a polled EVM to the strong room, forcing the police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

The vehicle of the polling party of Indira MV School in the Ratabari constituency broke down on their way to the strong room in Karimganj town, officials said on Friday morning.

"They took a lift in a private vehicle. Incidentally, the vehicle was registered under the name of sitting MLA from Patharkandi Krishnendu Paul. When it reached Nimal Bazar area, some public spotted it," an official of the district administration said.

Paul is also the candidate from the seat this time.

The mob, mostly consisting of AIUDF and Congress supporters, vandalised the vehicle, upon which the polling party ran away, leaving behind the EVMs, eyewitnesses said.

"The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police reached the spot immediately and they tried to pacify the mob. But the crowd did not listen, forcing the police to fire in the air to disperse them," police sources said.

The DC and the SP then brought the to Patharkandi police station at night, from where it was taken and deposited at the strong room in Karimganj town, they added.

Ratabari and Patharkandi constituencies went for polls in the second phase on Thursday.

