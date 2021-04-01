Vote in record numbers while following Covid-19 norms, says Nadda

-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday appealed to the voters of West Bengal and Assam to participate in the "festival of democracy" by exercising their right to vote in record numbers in the second phase of assembly elections.
Nadda also advised voters to follow COVID-19 norms by wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.
"Today is the second phase of voting in the Bengal assembly elections. I request all voters to participate in this holy festival of democracy in greater numbers and set a new voting record.Take care of wearing masks and social distancing as well," the BJP leader tweeted.
"Today is the second round of voting for the Assam assembly elections. I request all voters to cast their vote and participate in this festival of democracy. During this, please wear masks while maintaining social distancing," he said in another tweet.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged citizens in both states to vote in record numbers in the second phase of polling which got underway at 7 am. Voters were seen in large numbers, standing in queues at different polling stations in both the states.
In West Bengal, a total of 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are heading in to vote. Out of the 171 candidates in the fray, 152 are men and the remaining are women.
Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures, that is, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. Nandigram is all set to witness the most high-profile contest with Banerjee and Adhikari taking on each other.
In Assam, the fate of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts will be decided in this phase. The election in the second phase includes 15 assembly seats in the Barak Valley.
The campaigning for the second phase saw the debate over Citizenship Amendment Act. While the BJP leaders said that they will implement the CAA, Congress has promised to "nullify it".
