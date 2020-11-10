With NDA leading in Bihar, BJP supporters start celebration in Patna

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading on 127 seats in Bihar, as per the Election Commission (EC) trends till 4.30 pm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters and workers have started celebrating at their party office in Patna.

Beating drums and raising slogans in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the supporters and workers could be seen distributing face masks with the party's logo printed on them on Tuesday afternoon.

A supporter blew a conch shell, while others cheered: "Narendra Modi zindabad (hail Narendra Modi)", and "Nitish Kumar zindabad".

The looks like emerging as the single-largest party in Bihar polls. As per the EC trends for all 243 seats till 4.15 pm, the NDA is leading on 127 seats -- the BJP 77, JD(U) 42, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) 5, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 3.