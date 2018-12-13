Isha Ambani 'biggest fat wedding' pics: Where fashion meets culture

The newlywed Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and son of industrialist Ajay Piramal, Anand tied the knot on Wednesday in a big fat wedding held at the Ambani residence, Antilla in Mumbai.
Brothers Akash and Anant Ambani rode out on horses
Isha's bothers Akash and Anant Ambani rode out on specially requisitioned horses, in traditional attire late in the afternoon, beginning the nuptial ceremony of India Inc's most watched event of the year. This was followed by the 'baraat' (traditional wedding procession).
The big fat Indian wedding
The 27-storied Antilia, said to be one of the most expensive private residences in the world, has been decked up like a bride. The high security wall around one of the world's most expensive residences, which adds an element of mystique to the richest Indian family, was flowing with choicest of flowers procured from the local markets as well as shipped from abroad as part of the multi-million dollar wedding celebrations.
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani welcomes the guests
Later in the evening, the grand wedding saw the parents - industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita, tycoons Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati - and others welcoming the high-profile celebrity guests.
Isha in a golden lehenga and Anand donning a beige sherwani
The grand wedding festivities had started several days earlier in Udaipur, Rajasthan which witnessed a performance by Grammy award winning singer Beyonce Knowles, a four-day special 'Anna Seva' and an expo on traditional Indian handicrafts, besides other events.
The family is all smiles
Aishwarya looks ethereal in a red saree paired with a huge neckpiece and hair tied in a bun with a gajra. Abhishek opted for a black suit and Aaradhya looks adorable in an orange-red coloured lehenga.
The newlywed in colour coordinated outfits
From the Cricket world, Sachin Tendulkar was in attendance
Tendulkar donned a red kurta and his son opted for a green one, both with golden embroidery around the neck. Standing alongside her husband, Anjali looked graceful in a golden silk saree, paired with minimal jewellery.
The sparkling duo
Priyanka looks stunning in a peach coloured lehenga choli with heavy threadwork and embellishments on it. While Nick looks dapper in a white shirt and black tuxedo with a black bowtie.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor attended Isha Ambani's wedding as well