JetSynthesys partners with Sonu Nigam to launch NFT series

Digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys on Friday said it has partnered with singer to launch the Indian music industry's first-ever NFT series.

The series was launched in to appeal to the thriving diaspora looking to stay connected to their roots, featuring the popular music icon's journey and work, a statement said.

The NFT series will include Nigam's single 'Hall of Fame' - his first official English track.

The track results from a strong association between JetSynthesys' digital entertainment arm Global Music Junction and Nigam's 'I Believe Music', as per the statement.

An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore, not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

JetSynthesys' global arm - Jet Media Network - is the tech enabler behind the creation of the NFT series, right from creating the digital version of 'Hall of Fame' to Nigam's stories behind the diaries of lyrics of his most popular songs and select images, the statement said.

"With a concerted focus across gaming, esports, digital entertainment, and social-community platforms, JetSynthesys has - in a short span of time since its launch - been the usherer of many category firsts.

Our association with Sonu goes back a long way, and we are excited to bring his creative digital art on blockchain technology to the Indian music industry," JetSynthesys Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajan Navani said.

With tokenisation of digital art becoming a global phenomenon, especially in gaming and global pop culture, including global Music, Indian Music couldn't stay far behind, he added.

"As enablers of the project, we at JetSynthesys are looking forward to catering to the diaspora globally and the Indian music fans back home," he said.

Sachin Tendulkar-backed JetSynthesys recently became the US-headquartered Warner Music Group's (WMG) official India partner for all things related to music label licensing and acquisition, artist management, event management, original content creation across music, short videos and films, along with mobile gaming and e-sports.

"Music has been my being from the time I gained consciousness, and I feel blessed to bring this journey forth through the newest digital art form, advanced NFTs, which I believe is the evolution of the music industry across the globe," Nigam said.

