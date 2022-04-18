K.G.F: Chapter 2 earns record Rs 193.99 cr gross in Hindi belt over weekend

-
After a flying start at the box office in the Hindi markets, 'KGF: Chapter 2' continued to dominate the weekend with record collections.
After emerging as the highest Day 2 grosser, the film successfully collected Rs 228 crore gross in the Hindi belt on its fourth day.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the movie is making the fastest entry into the Rs 200 crore club beating 'Baahubali' in the process.
"R#KGF2 CREATES HISTORY AGAIN... FASTEST TO ENTER ? 200 CR CLUB...? #KGFChapter2: Will cross 200 cr today [Mon, Day 5]? #Baahubali2: Day 6 #KGF2 is REWRITING RECORD BOOKS... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr. Total: 193.99 cr. #India biz. #Hindi." he tweeted.
Released nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.
One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film 'Salaar' starring Prabhas.
The film is being presented in north Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.
