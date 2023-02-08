Ahead of ban order, RBI gave a list of apps working with NBFCs to govt

The gave a list of apps, which were working with non-bank lenders registered with the central bank, to the government ahead of the ban imposed on some apps earlier this week, officials said on Wednesday.

"We have given a list of apps which work with (non-banking companies) to the government. On that basis, the government has taken this step," Governor Shaktikanta Das told reporters here.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned 94 loan apps, which included entities not connected to China as well. It included some apps involved in what reports described as predatory lending with unfair terms, which led to a debt trap for the borrowers.

The list of banned apps include 'Buy Now Pay Later' (BNPL) apps such as and Kissht.

Das said the sought a list of apps the registered with it work with, adding that this was done because "there are many illegal and illegitimate apps" which promise to lend by sending messages on mobiles even though no NBFC has appointed them.

Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said the has not suggested imposing ban on any of the digital lending apps, and the central bank's role is limited to sharing the list of apps used by entities registered with the .

"The ministry has requested the play stores to remove these apps which are not what you call operated by the regulated entities from the play stores," he added.

