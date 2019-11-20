Bank credit grew 8%, deposits 9.92% in fortnight ended Nov 6: RBI data

Bank's credit grew by 8.07 per cent to Rs 98.47 trillion in the fortnight ended November 6, according to the recent data.

In the similar fortnight last year, the advances have stood at Rs 91.11 trillion.

In the previous fortnight ended October 25, 2019, had grown by 8.90 per cent y-o-y to Rs 98.39 trillion.

Bank deposits in the fortnight ended November 8 increased by 9.92 per cent to Rs 129.98 trillion from Rs 118.257 trillion year ago, data showed.

Deposits had grown by 10.25 per cent to Rs 129.78 trillion in the fortnight ended October 25.

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food growth decelerated to 8.1 per cent in September 2019 from 11.3 per cent in September 2018.

Loans to agriculture & allied activities rose by 7 per cent in September 2019 as compared with an increase of 5.8 per cent last year same period.

Advances to the services sector decelerated sharply to 7.3 per cent in September 2019 from 24 per cent in September 2018.

Credit growth to industry accelerated to 2.7 per cent in September 2019 from 2.3 per cent in September 2018.

Personal loans growth accelerated to 16.6 per cent in September 2019 from 15.1 per cent in September 2018.