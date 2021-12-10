India's forex reserves decline $1.783 billion to $635.905 billion

-
ALSO READ
India's forex reserves down by $1.34 billion to $641.113 billion
Forex reserves surge by $58.38 bn in Mar-Sep 2021 period: RBI report
Forex reserves rise $3.07 billion to lifetime high of $608.08 billion
Forex reserves rise by $5 billion to lifetime high of $609 billion
Forex reserves rise by $1 billion to record high of $610 billion
-
India's foreign exchange reserves declined for the second consecutive week, ending USD 1.783 billion down at USD 635.905 billion for the week ended December 3, RBI data showed on Friday.
In the previous week, the reserves had slid by USD 2.713 million to USD 637.687 billion.
In the reporting week ended December 3, the dip in the forex kitty was mainly on account of a decline in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.
The FCA dropped by USD 1.483 billion to USD 573.181 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves were down by USD 407 million to USD 38.418 billion.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were up by USD 90 million to USD 19.126 billion.
The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by USD 17 million to USD 5.18 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU