Forex reserves swell by $2.91 billion to $564.06 billion as of Dec 9
Indian banks' loans rose by 17.5% y-o-y in 2 weeks till December 2: RBI

Indian banks' loans rose 17.5% in the two weeks to Dec 2 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.9%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday

Topics
Indian Banks | RBI | loans

Reuters  |  Dec 16 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 17.5% in the two weeks to Dec. 2 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.9%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 1.59 trillion rupees ($19.22 billion) to 131.07 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 2.

Non-food credit rose 1.59 trillion rupees to 130.55 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 6.21 billion rupees to 516.19 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 2.27 trillion rupees to 175.24 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 2.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)

($1 = 82.6270 Indian rupees)

((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 19:16 IST

`
