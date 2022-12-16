Indian banks' loans rose by 17.5% y-o-y in 2 weeks till December 2: RBI

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian banks' rose 17.5% in the two weeks to Dec. 2 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.9%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding rose 1.59 trillion rupees ($19.22 billion) to 131.07 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 2.

Non-food credit rose 1.59 trillion rupees to 130.55 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 6.21 billion rupees to 516.19 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 2.27 trillion rupees to 175.24 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 2.

($1 = 82.6270 Indian rupees)

