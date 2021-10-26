Indian Rupee recovers 12 paise to end at 74.96 against US dollar

-
ALSO READ
Rupee slips 11 paise to 73.72 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee gains 12 paise to 75.25 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 74.61 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee inches 2 paise higher at 73.66 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 13 paise to settle at 73.29 on weaker US dollar today
-
The rupee snapped its two-session losing streak to settle 12 paise higher at 74.96 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.05 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.95 and a low of 75.17 during the day trade. It finally ended at 74.96 against the American currency.
On Monday, the rupee had declined by 18 paise to close at 75.08 against the US currency.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 per cent to 93.80.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 383.21 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 61,350.26, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 143 points or 0.79 per cent to close at 18,268.40.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.40 per cent to USD 85.65 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,459.10 crore, as per exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU