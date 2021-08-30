Moody's assigns B1(hyb) rating to Axis Bank's proposed AT-I capital bonds

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank Q4: Growth accelerates but sustainability is key, say analysts
Axis Bank slips over 1% ahead of Q1 results today; here's what to expect
Axis Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 94% to Rs 2,160 cr; NII up 11%
Moody's assigns B1(hyb) to Axis Bank's proposed AT1 capital securities
Axis Bank Q4 preview: Low provisioning likely, but asset quality may worsen
-
Moody's on Monday rated Axis Bank's proposed additional tier I capital bonds, as part of its global medium term note (GMTN) programme, three notches below its baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA, on the back of likelihoods of impairment.
The global rater has assigned B1(hyb) rating to Axis Bank's GIFT City branch's proposed USD-denominated additional tier I bonds.
"The B1(hyb) rating and (P)B1 programme rating is three notches below Axis Bank Ltd's ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, reflecting the probability of impairment associated with non-cumulative coupon suspension, as well as the likelihood of high loss severity when the bank reaches the point of non-viability," Moody's said.
The principal and any accrued but unpaid distribution on these capital securities would also be written down, partially or in full, if the RBI determines that without such a write-down, the bank would become non-viable, or a public sector capital injection is needed without which the bank would become non-viable, it added.
"In addition, the AT1 securities will be written down in full if the RBI decides to reconstitute or amalgamate the bank with another bank, pursuant to Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. In both these scenarios, the write-down will be permanent," it said further.
Moody's said in case the common equity tier I (CET1) ratio of the bank is at or below 5.5 per cent at any time before October 1, 2021 and 6.125 per cent from and including this date, the principal and any accrued but unpaid distributions on these capital securities would also be written down, partially or in full.
In such a scenario, the write-down may be temporary, and the amount could be reinstated subject to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) conditions.
"Furthermore, Axis Bank, as a going concern, may choose not to pay interest on these securities on a noncumulative basis. However, a common share dividend stopper applies if an interest payment is missed."
Earlier in the day, Axis Bank said it has started issuing debt securities under its Rs 35,000 crore-debt raise plan announced earlier this year.
In April, the private sector lender had said that its board had approved a capital raise proposal up to Rs 35,000 crore by issuing various debt instruments in Indian or foreign currency in domestic/overseas markets in one or more tranches.
The issuance is part of the existing global medium term notes (GMTN) programme of the bank, it said.
The ratings agency said the ratings on these securities will change with an upgrade or downgrade on bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA).
Axis Bank's BCA could be upgraded if there is an improvement in asset quality, as reflected in the bank being able to maintain credit costs below its long-run average, it added.
It could be downgraded if there is a significant weakening in its asset quality, with negative implications on capital and profitability, or if funding weakens as reflected by a deterioration in retail deposits, it said further.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU