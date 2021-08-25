RBI imposes Rs 15 lakh penalty on Baghat Urban Co-operative Bank, Solan

-
ALSO READ
Reserve Bank of India imposes Rs 11 lakh penalty on 2 co-op banks
RBI imposes Rs 50.35 lakh penalty on Janalaxmi Co-operative Bank
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
MSMEs urge FM Nirmala Sitharaman to review NPA classification norms
-
The RBI on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 15 lakh on The Baghat Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Solan, for violation of certain norms, including, those related to NPA classification.
In another statement, the RBI said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Delhi Nagrik Sehkari Bank Limited, New Delhi, for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the central bank.
The RBI said inspection report of The Baghat Urban Co-operative Bank, based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed non-adherence with/violation of directions, including non-identification of NPAs, wrong classification of assets, inadequate provisions made due to wrong classification of assets and non-adherence to exposure norms for housing, real estate and commercial real estate (CRE).
A notice was issued to the bank to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for violation of the said directions.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said after considering the bank's reply and oral submissions, it came to the conclusion that the charges were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.
The inspection report of Delhi Nagrik Sehkari Bank, based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed non-adherence with prudential inter-bank (gross) exposure limit, RBI said.
For both cases, the RBI said the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their customers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU