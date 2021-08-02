RBI imposes Rs 50.35 lakh penalty on Janalaxmi Co-operative Bank

-
ALSO READ
Nashik sees 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths in past 24 hours
60 villages in Maharashtra's Nashik without electricity for last 10 days
People in Nashik to pay Rs 5 for hour-long market visit amid spike in Covid
Maharashtra govt sets up committee to probe Nashik oxygen tragedy
Noida's first 100 Covid deaths in 343 days, next 100 in just 13 days
-
Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 50.35 lakh on Janalaxmi Co-operative Bank, Nashik for non-compliance with certain regulatory requirements.
The penalty on Janalaxmi Co-operative Bank has been imposed for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on 'Placement of Deposits with Other Banks by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks' and 'Membership of Credit Information Companies (CICs)'.
A statutory inspection conducted by RBI with reference to the bank's financial position as on March 31, 2019 and the inspection report pertaining thereto, and examination of all related correspondence revealed non-compliance with the directions, it said in a statement.
RBI has also imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on the Noida Commercial Co-operative Bank, Ghaziabad.
In a separate statement, the central bank said the inspection report of the co-operative bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019 revealed that it failed to adhere to the provisions related to director-related loans and opening of new place of business.
However, RBI said the penalities are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the two lenders with their customers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU