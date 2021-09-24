RBI imposes Rs 79 lakh penalty on Mumbai-based Apna Sahakari Bank

-
ALSO READ
Jobs platform Apna raises $70 mn from Insight Partners, Tiger Global
Apna acquires unicorn status after $100 mn fundraise led by Tiger Global
RBI cancels licence of Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank, Panvel in Maharashtra
RBI imposes Rs 15 lakh penalty on Baghat Urban Co-operative Bank, Solan
MSMEs urge FM Nirmala Sitharaman to review NPA classification norms
-
The Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 79 lakh on Apna Sahakari Bank, Mumbai for non-compliance with certain directions, including on NPA classification.
The RBI said statutory inspection of the bank revealed that it had not complied with the directions on NPA classification, payment of interest on deposits lying in current accounts of deceased individual depositors or sole proprietorship concerns while settling the claims and levying of penal charges in savings bank accounts for non-maintenance of minimum balances.
The statutory inspection of Apna Sahakari Bank was with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019.
A notice was issued to the lender asking it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for contravention of aforesaid directions.
The penalty was imposed after considering the bank's reply to the notice, additional submissions and oral submissions made during personal hearing, RBI said.
The RBI, however, added the penalty was imposed because of deficiency in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU