JUST IN
RBI makes changes in NEFT, RTGS for daily reporting of foreign remittances
Liquidity likely to head towards neutral after three years of surplus
HDFC Bank goes live on 'Rupay Credit on UPI' feature for customers
Foreign trade in rupee no great shakes despite surge in vostro accounts
Several banks open special vostro accounts for overseas trade in rupee
Indian lender HDFC's biggest-ever bond issue to see strong demand: Bankers
SBI raises MCLR by 10 bps; increases deposit rates in some buckets
SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here
Kotak Bank arm raises $590 mn fund for data centre investments in India
Bankers see rise in LRS remittances before new TCS rate kicks in
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Liquidity likely to head towards neutral after three years of surplus
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RBI makes changes in NEFT, RTGS for daily reporting of foreign remittances

With Home Ministry mandating SBI to report all details of overseas donors, including purpose of remittances on daily basis, RBI made changes in NEFT and RTGS systems for FCRA related transactions

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | NEFT | RTGS

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

With the Home Ministry mandating SBI to report all details of overseas donors, including purpose of remittances on daily basis, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday made necessary changes in NEFT and RTGS systems for Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) related transactions.

Under the FCRA, foreign contributions must be received only in the "FCRA account" of State Bank of India (SBI), New Delhi Main Branch (NDMB).

The contributions to the FCRA account are received directly from foreign banks through SWIFT and from Indian intermediary banks through NEFT and RTGS systems.

In a circular, the RBI said in terms of extant requirements of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the donor details such as name, address, country of origin, amount, currency, and purpose of remittance are required to be captured in such transactions and SBI is required to report the same to MHA on daily basis.

"...necessary changes have been introduced in NEFT and RTGS systems," RBI said, adding the instructions will be effective from March 15, 2023.

RBI has asked banks to incorporate necessary changes in their core banking/ middleware solutions to capture the requisite details while forwarding the foreign donations through NEFT and RTGS systems to SBI.

Since the Narendra Modi led-government came to power in 2014, rules related to the FCRA have been tightened and it also cancelled FCRA registration of nearly 2,000 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) for violating various provisions of law. There were 22,762 FCRA-registered organisations till December-end 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 22:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.