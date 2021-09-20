RBI to conduct open market purchase, sale of G-secs on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Trust between govt and industry critical, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Liquidity no longer a major concern, FM Sitharaman assures India Inc
Govt to release incentive arrears worth Rs 56,027 crore to exporters
No sign of liquidity overhang, inflation should moderate ahead: RBI Guv
Concerns loom as regulator bites the bullet on T+1 settlement cycle
-
The Reserve Bank on Monday said it will conduct an open market purchase of government securities aggregating to Rs 15,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) on September 23.
On a review of current liquidity conditions, the central bank also decided to conduct a simultaneous sale of government securities under open market operations (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 15,000 crore on the same day.
In a statement, the RBI said it will purchase three government securities of different maturity dates amounting to Rs 15,000 crore. It will also sell three government securities amounting to Rs 15,000 on September 23.
The central bank further said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase and sale of individual securities.
The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU