RBI widely expected to keep rates steady at MPC meeting ending Friday

-
ALSO READ
Reserve Bank's monetary policy decision to be announced on Friday
RBI governors don't need an MPC but a helpful finance minister
Govt failure to appoint MPC members injects more uncertainty in the economy
Performance of MPC 1.0 between 2016 and now explained in three charts
Three external members of MPC may get a short extension next week
-
The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to keep rates steady when its two-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting concludes on Friday.
The RBI said it will hold the MPC meeting from Oct 7 to Oct 9, having delayed it by a week in order to give the government time to appoint three new external members to the panel.
ALSO READ: Jayanth Varma, Ashima Goyal, Shashanka Bhide: New members of RBI MPC
The government named its nominees late on Monday. Ashima Goyal is currently a member of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic advisory council, while Shashanka Bhide is a senior advisor at the National Council for Applied Economic Research - a New Delhi-based think - and Jayanth Varma is currently a finance and accounting professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
They will join three RBI members on the panel.
"We do not believe the new appointments dramatically change the near-term monetary policy outlook," said Rahul Bajoria, economist with Barclays.
"Given our new inflation forecast trajectory, we believe that room to cut rates further will likely open up only in Q1 2021," he added.
All 66 respondents in a Reuters poll conducted ahead of the originally scheduled MPC meeting said they expect the repo rate to remain unchanged at 4.0% and a large majority saw no cuts until the January-March quarter.
It has so far slashed rates by 115 basis points in response to the Covid-19 pandemic since late March.
The RBI however is expected for the first time since February provide guidance on how the economy is performing amid the coronavirus pandemic and give its outlook on inflation and growth.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor