Reserve Bank launches survey to capture retail payment habits in 6 cities

The Reserve (RBI) will capture habits of individuals in six cities, including four metropolitan towns.

For the purpose, the central bank has launched a 'Survey on Retail Habits of Individuals (SRPHi)'.

The survey will cover a sample of 6,000 individuals from various socio-economic backgrounds across six cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Guwahati, the said in a release on Wednesday.

"The survey seeks qualitative responses from individuals on their habits," it said.

The findings may provide some idea about awareness and usage habits of digital payment products, it added.

The central bank further said has been engaged to conduct the fieldwork of the survey on behalf of the



Those not approached by the agency can also participate in the survey by sending their responses in a prescribed format available on the RBI's website.